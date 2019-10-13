Property tax statements for entities served by the Lamar County Appraisal District should be in the hands of property owners, according to chief appraiser Jerry Patton.
“We massed mailed the statements Tuesday, and people have already started coming in to pay,” Patton said Friday. “Anyone who has not received a statement by Monday or Tuesday might need to check with us.”
Bills are due when received, and payments can be made by mail or at the appraisal district office, 5211 Bonham St. in Paris.
“Taxes are due when statements are put in the mail but taxpayers have until Jan. 31, 2020, to pay without penalty and interest,” Patton said, adding penalty and interest begins to accrue Feb. 1 at the rate of 7%; March 1 at 9%; April 1 at 11%; May 1 at 13%; June 1 at 15% and July 1 at 18% plus 20% in attorney fees.
