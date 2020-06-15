Dale Ronald Skaggs, 81, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Inurnment will be made in the Columbarium of Evergreen Cemetery.
Dale, the son of Ralph J. Skaggs and Ruby Pauline Gentry Skaggs, was born on May 7, 1939, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
On March 7, 1964, he married Lois Jean Doty in Nevada. Jean preceded him in death on April 5, 2020, following 56 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Jean Palmer.
Mr. Skaggs was a truck driver, and traveled to every state in the contiguous forty eight states.
Survivors include a nephew, Robert Porter; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunerlahome.com.
