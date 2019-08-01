Good Thursday morning, Red River Valley!
Here we go again sums up the weather today. Like Wednesday, today will be partly to mostly sunny with a high near 93. The heat index value should top out around 100 with southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. That will give way to a partly cloudy night with a low around 73.
Friday is likely to be a hat trick with conditions very similar to today before showers have a small chance of springing up in the late afternoon and through the night. Saturday's chances for rain are up to 40% now, with the overnight chance rising to 50% as a weak cold front is expected to move through the area. The best chance for storms right over us, with isolated storms expected elsewhere. The main threat will be strong to severe wind gusts Saturday afternoon, meteorologists predict.
While we wait for our next shot at precipitation, go ahead and have a great Thursday!
