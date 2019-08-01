Good Thursday morning, Red River Valley! 

Here we go again sums up the weather today. Like Wednesday, today will be partly to mostly sunny with a high near 93. The heat index value should top out around 100 with southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. That will give way to a partly cloudy night with a low around 73. 

Friday is likely to be a hat trick with conditions very similar to today before showers have a small chance of springing up in the late afternoon and through the night. Saturday's chances for rain are up to 40% now, with the overnight chance rising to 50% as a weak cold front is expected to move through the area. The best chance for storms right over us, with isolated storms expected elsewhere. The main threat will be strong to severe wind gusts Saturday afternoon, meteorologists predict.

While we wait for our next shot at precipitation, go ahead and have a great Thursday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.