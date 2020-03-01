Attendees at Mardi Gras 2020 dined on seafood gumbo, fish, chicken and cajun caviar Friday and danced the night away to the music of a Dallas-based jazz band as Lamar County Human Resources Council strived for another record-breaking fundraiser at Love Civic Center.
“The $43,700 is huge,” executive director Shelly Braziel said of live auction results. “It could put us over the $88,000 we raised last year because we were on track with sponsorship dollars before we walked into the door tonight. We’ll have to see how the silent auction and the queen contest does.”
With the crowning of Brittany Brown, the queen contest garnered $3,186, about $1,100 more than last year’s king contest.. Results of the silent auction and total donations will not be known until later in the week, Braziel said.
“Two years ago we did $22,000 with the live auction, and to double that is crazy,” Brazeal continued. “I couldn’t be more appreciative to Mac’s Electric, our event underwriter this year. They were ready to spend some money, and they brought a bunch of friends ready to spend some money.”
A basket of fireworks, sold for $6,000, was donated back and then sold for $1,100. A Mardi Gras king cake, with start up bidding at $1,400, the funds needed to feed a person in the organizations’ Meals on Wheels program for one year, brought $7,000.
“I’m having a great time,” jeweler David House said, coming off the dance floor. “The David Whiteman Band is great, and the food was good. Shelly Braziel put on a good party; it was fabulous and is for a fabulous cause.”
In addition to the Meals on Wheels program, which served 220,000 meals to home-bound seniors and those who attend its activity centers, Lamar County Human Resources Council provides window units to clients over the age of 80 and roughly 5,000 pounds of pet food yearly for its clients.
The organization is state-contracted and receives partial funding for the meals it provides. However, it has to make up for the actual cost of meals provided from funds within the community, with a large part of the money coming from its annual Mardi Gras gala. A United Way agency, the organization also receives support from both Lamar County and the City of Paris.
“We try to be whatever the community needs us to be,” Braziel said.
