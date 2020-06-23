Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect.
On Saturday, June 20, 2020 the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Patrol Deputies Responded to an Aggravated Robbery that occurred at Da Water Pipe in Arthur City, Texas. Patrol Deputies arrived on scene and discovered the store clerk had been robbed at gunpoint and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.
The suspect is a black male, wearing a blonde wig, black ball cap, black long sleeve shirt, grey sweat pants, black shoes, blue latex gloves and a surgical mask.
If you have any information, we ask that you call Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Division or Lamar County Crime Stoppers.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office:
1.Phone - (903) 737-2400
Crime Stoppers:
1. Phone – (903)785-TIPS (8477)
2.Online – www.785tips.com
3.Smart phone users can submit a tip by using our mobile app, P3 Tips
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.