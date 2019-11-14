North Lamar High School students earned the top two spots from the Region 8 UIL Student Congress competition at the Region 8 Service Center in Pittsburg on Nov. 5.
Advancing to the state competition in January from North Lamar are Mackenzie Walker, first place, and Isabella LoCicero, second place and Top Presiding Officer. The final round will take place at the State Capitol in Austin and is the sixth year for North Lamar High School students to advance to state.
Others from North Lamar who placed are Hunter Steelman, fifth place, Jordan White, sixth place, and Cydney Dean, seventh place.
Congress is an individual contest in a large group setting. It models the legislative process of democracy, specifically, the U.S. Congress. Within this mock legislative assembly competition, contestants draft legislation (proposed laws and position statements) submitted to the tournament, and they research the docket of bills and resolutions dealing with real-world social and political policies prior to the contest to prepare their speeches.
At the tournament, students deliver formal discourse on the merits and disadvantages of each piece of legislation, and vote to pass or defeat the measures they have examined. Parliamentary procedure forms structure for the discourse, and students extemporaneously respond to others’ arguments over the course of a session.
Judges evaluate contestants for their research and analysis of issues, argumentation, skill in asking and answering questions, use of parliamentary procedure and clarity and fluency of speaking. Each Congress session is about three hours. A student presiding officer runs the session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.