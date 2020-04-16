College Board has announced it will not be able to administer the SAT or SAT Subject Tests on June 6. Instead, online tests will be administered every month starting in August.
“This includes a new administration in September and the previously scheduled tests on Aug. 23, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5,” the company said in an online statement.
Beginning in May, students can register to take the exams with eligible students receiving a fee waiver. Students who have already registered for the June test or who are graduating from high school in 2021 and haven’t taken the test yet will receive early access to register.
The May test has been canceled and students who were scheduled to take it and are unable to will receive refunds.
There will be no PSAT testing this spring, according to the company’s website.
“In the unlikely event that schools do not reopen this fall, College Board will provide a digital SAT for home use, like how we’re delivering digital exams to 3 million AP students this spring. As we’re doing with at-home Advanced Placement exams, we would ensure that at-home SAT testing is simple, secure and fair, accessible to all, and valid for use in college admissions,” company officials said in the statement.
College Board has provided free resources online for students and parents to access at khanacademy.org.
All State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STARR) tests scheduled for April through May have been canceled.
According to the Texas Education Agency website, “success initiative promotion/retention requirements found in the Texas Education Code (TEC) are waived for the 2019-2020 school year. Districts will have local discretion on whether students in grades 5 and 8 should advance to the next grade, just like students in all other grades.”
End of Course exams have also been waived for the spring semester.
