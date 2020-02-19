While COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, sounds like a frightening illness, medical professionals and health officials are more concerned about its predecessor: the flu.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday one Texas case of COVID-19 in a person under quarantine in San Antonio since their return from China on a U.S. State Department-chartered flight.
“The individual is currently isolated and receiving medical care at a local hospital. This case does not change the risk of infection for people in San Antonio or other parts of Texas because the patient has been under quarantine. The risk for all Texans remains low,” the Texas Department of State Health Services stated in a press release.
But the flu is a different story. There have been 15 pediatric flu-related deaths reported in Texas this season, which began Sept. 29, 2019. Across the country, the strain has killed at least 8,200 people and infected at least 15 million, according to the CDC.
Getting vaccinated is especially important for people with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children and older adults, because they are at higher risk of developing serious complications from the flu, the health services department states.
The department recommends people get vaccinated, wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes and stay home if they feel sick. All flu vaccines this season are made to protect against viruses similar to previous strains.
“The influenza A components of the vaccine were updated this year to better match the flu viruses expected to be circulating this season,” the department states.
Local flu numbers are also high. Christy Armes, Paris Regional Medical Center’s infection prevention manager, said previously the hospital has seen a 17% increase in the number of patients seen for flu symptoms, compared to the U.S. rate with an increase of 22%. The Paris-Lamar County Health District has administered 1,000 flu vaccines from 2018 to present, epidemiologist Mark Lueke said.
Health officials encourage people to seek treatment quickly if they are experiencing flu symptoms. People can also contact their health care provider, Paris-Lamar County Health District, a local pharmacy or use the Vaccine Finder at TexasFlu.org to find out where flu shots are available.
The flu should be an immediate primary concern. But on Jan. 23, the World Health Organization also declared a public health emergency as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. It similarly declared public health emergencies for the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2019; Zika in 2016; polio in 2014, and the swine flu in 2009.
Texas was previously host to a high-profile health case when Thomas Eric Duncan was diagnosed in Dallas as the first American to contract the Ebola virus. He died within weeks, one of two recorded deaths in the country. Ebola was never anticipated to be widespread like the coronavirus because ebola was not airborne, health officials have said.
For additional flu information, tips or to find a location for flu shots, visit TexasFlu.org.
