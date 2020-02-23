The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site, 890 West State Highway 56 in Bonham, invites you and your children to come out and enjoy educational and fun activities of a bygone era during the spring break holidays.
On Mar. 10, and March 11, from 1 to 3 p.m, Our programing will feature two different educational tours of the home and hands-on activities both days. On Tuesday, our theme is “Sam Rayburn, Statesman” and includes a patriotic kite for kids to create. The next day, our theme is “Sam Rayburn, Farmer” with pretend calf roping practice and a make-&-take farm mosaic craft.
Both indoor and outdoor activities are planned so participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather. The event is for children 3-10 years of age. All children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver or parent. Space is limited and there is a $3 activity fee each day to help cover the cost of supplies. Please contact the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site at (903) 583-5558 to make reservations in advance.
The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site tells the real story of Sam Rayburn, one of the most powerful and influential politicians of the 20th century, in his authentic 1916 home. Preserved as a period time capsule, the two-story home contains all original Rayburn furnishings and housewares.
