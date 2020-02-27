Four juniors from North Lamar High School attended the Rotary Leadership Youth Award camp in Athens on Feb. 21-23.
The Rotary Club of Paris United sponsored the students along with eight others from area high schools. North Lamar High School representatives included Ashtin Stutsman, Andy Kirk, Meredith Puckett and Wesley Crites.
The RYLA camp focuses on building eight core leadership traits in the students who attend. Those traits are integrity, trust, communication, teamwork, planning, problem solving, decision making and self-esteem. The day-long activities that revolve around these traits challenge students to think outside the box, stretch their imaginations, grow as individuals and a team and recognize their own leadership abilities.
