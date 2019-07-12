TYLER — Rock band Steppenwolf is stopping in Tyler on July 27 to perform on their farewell tour, “Born to be Wild.”
The tour will feature Glen Bui on guitars; Mike Setzer on bass; Danny Ironstone on guitar and keyboard; Dennis Mitchell and Danny Wilde on vocals; Bryan Knapp on drums; and Armond Blackwater, Kent Henry and Brett Tuggle, original Steppenwolf players.
Song selections will feature “Magic Carpet,” “Rock With me,” “The Pusher” and blues songs like “Red House.” Country-rock band The Marshall Tucker Band will also be playing.
The show will be at the Oil Palace. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 for general admission, and motorcyclists park for free. For more information, visit magiccarpetrideinc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.