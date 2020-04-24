The number of Fannin County residents confirmed to have Covid-19 has been reduced one to 17 after the Texas Department of State Health Services reclassified a positive case to the county of residence, officials said.
"As has been reported on the DSHS website 'county case numbers may occasionally go down if the case investigation determines the person is a resident of another county or state.' Thankfully, that is what happened today," County Health Authority Dr. James Froelich III said in a letter to residents.
Of the seventeen individuals with confirmed cases, at least eight are known to be fully recovered and one is hospitalized at present, Froelich said.
"We are fortunate to be able to say that we have had no deaths in this county of over 35,000 people," he added.
Listed in Bonham are eight residents, including four men ages 23, 41, 64 and 72; and four women ages 30, 33, 65,and 76. In the Dodd City area code, there are two women at separate residences, 22 and 57 years old. In Ivanhoe, there are now three women listed at separate addresses, ages 38, 40 and 53. In Telephone, there is one 62-year-old woman. In Trenton, there are two men ages 31 and 47, neither of whom live within city limits. Windom now has a 38-year-old woman added to the list.
"I am again happy to report that besides having no COVID-19 fatalities in Fannin County, not a single resident of a long-term care facility in Fannin County has tested positive," Froelich said. "That fact is a testimony to the intense precautions and safeguards put into place at our nursing homes. We need to give special recognition to the administrations and workers at those facilities."
Froelich said the state health department is reporting "with fairly high confidence" that Texas has seen the peak of the pandemic, although health officials continue to stress the importance of social distancing to keep case numbers declining.
