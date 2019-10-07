Fire and Rescue

OCT. 4 to OCT. 7
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
5:36 to 5:53 p.m., 2320 NW Loop 286.
2:22 to 2:33 p.m., 248 2nd St. SW.
8:14 to 8:24 a.m., 415 York St.
Trash Fire
4:40 to 4:50 p.m., 30th St. NW/Graham St.
Grass/Brush Fire
11:28 to 11:37 a.m., 1256 16th St. SE.
6:05 to 6:14 p.m., 1915 N. Main St.
First Responder-Paris
10:10 to 10:29 a.m., 750 Pine Bluff St.
11:01 to 11:28 a..m., 1047 35th St. NE.
11:25 to 11:41 a.m., 1900 Stillhouse Road.
12:24 to 12:40 p.m., 1131 6th St. SE.
1:53 to 2 p.m., 120 E. Kaufman St.
1:58 to 2:09 p.m., 1210 17th St. NE.
2:25 to 2:54 p.m., 421 8th St. SE.
6:02 to 6:36 p.m., 1715 N. Main St.
7:49 to 8:04 p.m., 750 Bonham St.
7:07 to 7:24 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:09 to 10:57 a.m., 6780 Collier Drive.
9:08 to 9:19 p.m., 3510 Darnell Road.
5:07 to 5:33 a.m., 1220 24th St. SE.
10:18 to 10:28 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
10:43 to 11 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
2:01 to 2:34 p.m., 16th St. NE.
5:45 to 5:54 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
9:17 to 9:32 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
9:39 to 9:46 p.m., 1504 Margaret St.
3:24 to 3:40 a.m., 175 23rd St. NW.
3:29 to 3:53 a.m., 254 28th St. NE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
10:11 to 10:26 a.m., 10765 Highway 271 N.
3:37 to 4:27 p.m., 3055 NE Loop 286.
9:52 to 10: 55 a.m., 10601 Highway 271 S.
3:52 to 5:07 p.m., 9967 Highway 271 N.
5:32 to 5:33 p.m., CR 33820/FR 1499.
Public Service
8:40 to 8:53 a.m., 3280 Hubbard St.
11:52 p.m. to 12:17 a.m., 3110 Dogwood Lane.
