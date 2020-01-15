Jury selection continues today in the sex assault trial of ex-Hollywood producer/mogul Harvey Weinstein with the prosecutor and just about every media outlet in the world objecting to the defense team’s effort to have the screening for potential jurors moved out of open court and behind closed doors.
Weinstein’s lawyers claimed they needed “individualized and sequestered voir dire” of the potential jurors.
Voir dire, French for “to speak the truth.” is the process by which lawyers on both sides of a court case question and determine the suitability of a person to serve in a jury on any particular case. Jurors are asked, under oath, to answer questions about their backgrounds and qualifications and about whether they have already formed opinions about the case that would keep them from being fair and impartial when presented with evidence and testimony from both sides and able to render an objective verdict. The lawyers usually are looking for jurors they feel would favor their side of the case, and to keep things as fair and balanced as possible, the juror pool is drawn randomly from all eligible citizens from the court’s jurisdiction. In a city the size and level of diversity of New York, that’s a big wide spread of people from all ages and cultures, orientations, educational backgrounds and community awareness. That also means a wide spread of prejudices and bigotries and voir dire is also vital to help weed out the most unsuitable of people from a jury.
The process is an important part of the judicial process and should never be misused or abused in an attempt to delay or befuddle a trial. To move any part of the legal system behind closed doors is something to be avoided at all costs and any one who thinks this kind of thing is a good idea is, I think, a person with something they are trying to hide.
This is not the only sort of hi-jinks that have been going on in the week the trial has been underway.
The defense asked the judge to remove himself from the case, because of remarks he made when he chastised Weinstein for using his cell phone in court in the middle of the official court proceedings.
“These comments reflect the Court’s animus towards the defendant and have created a situation in which the Court’s ‘impartiality might reasonably be questioned,’” said the petition letter. The judge called Weinstein’s activities an “ongoing issue” and mentioned that the defendant had been warned about his activities at previous court hearings and told his lawyers if he used his cell phone in court again, he will be taken into custody.
Texting and talking on a phone while court — or any legal hearing — is in session is a blatant act of contempt for the legal system, and the judge is well within his purview to demand that such behavior be banned from the court. It is also an outright demonstration of just how little Weinstein seems to be worried about the charges against him and the consequences of his actions.
The accusations against Weinstein could lead to a hefty amount of time in jail and substantial monetary fines. They have already cost him his company and many, many contacts and contracts in the film industry, but he acts as if a trial is a minor obstacle in his busy daily schedule.
I call it showboating. Weinstein is thumbing his nose at the legal system with his cavalier attitude and his attorneys’ legal tap-dancing. Even after nearly a hundred women have come forward to accuse him of a variety of sex crimes across four decades, he still claims he has done nothing wrong except “work too much” and have consensual sex. He apparently thinks he is going to get away with his crimes and pick up his life and go on just the way he always has.
In a particularly interesting development this week in the Weinstein case, supermodel Gigi Hadid, considered one of the most beautiful, sexy women in the world, was among those called for possible jury service. Gigi better hope the defense never gets its closed-door voir dire. No one as young and as pretty as Gigi has any business being in a room with a closed door with someone like Harvey Weinstein.
Sally Boswell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6908 or sally.boswell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Wednesday.
