Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Chisum High School will be offering an online summer school this year. Qualifying students will be allowed to work from a personal home computer with internet access or a school-issued Chromebook available from the high school library between 8 a.m. and noon Monday and Tuesday.
In a notice about summer school, officials said summer school is not mandatory but it is an opportunity for students to regain credit from previous courses they did not pass. If the credit is not picked up in summer school, students will be scheduled in the course during the next school year.
The online summer school will be administered through Edmentum Courseware, and there is no fee to attend. Students may work at their own pace and grades will be available for parents or guardians upon request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.