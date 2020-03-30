Correction: The number of confirmed cases in Hunt County is three. The correction has been made to the story.
COMMERCE — An off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce student has tested positive for Covid-19, marking the third positive case of coronavirus in Hunt County in a week.
“The student has not been on campus recently and is following all medical professional recommendations for self-isolation,” university president Dr. Mark Rudin said a statement.
Hunt County commissioners on March 23 approved a resolution for residents to shelter in place, except for essential activities, through April 3, NBC Channel 5 reported. The order took effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. At the time of the order, there were no cases of the disease confirmed.
Reports state the fourth case is a woman between 18 and 30 years old. In his statement, Rudin reminded students and faculty to continue social distancing and to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.