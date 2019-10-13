Helen Buster Hickman was born on Oct. 24, 1924, in Lamar County, Texas.
She passed away in Austin, Texas, on Oct. 6, 2019, at the age of 94.
Helen was the first child of Wirt Buster and Mabel Cleere Buster. Six siblings eventually joined this hard-working farming family.
Helen participated in the rural life of her family and their neighbors until she graduated from Paris High School. She moved to Dallas, Texas, at 18 years old and began her independent life. Initially, Helen worked in an airplane manufacturing facility as part of the war effort. After the war was over, she began her life-long work career as a bank teller.
In Dallas, she met and married Bill Hickman, her husband of 63 years. The young couple immediately moved to Baton Rouge so that Bill could complete his education. After his graduation, Helen and Bill made the first of many moves, eventually landing in Shreveport, Louisiana, where they had two children, Mary and Preston. Helen became a full-time wife, mother and community volunteer. She moved frequently according to the demands of Bill’s career and made friends and a beautiful life for her family wherever they lived.
When Bill and Helen both retired, they moved to Diamondhead, Mississippi, a place that Helen dearly loved and lived for more than 20 years, by far the longest residence they shared after their marriage. She took on the role of Granny and became the much-adored grandmother to her granddaughters, Bonnie and Jayme. Jayme refers to her as her queen and both girls, now grown women, still see their Granny as their role model for strength, kindness and integrity. They also looked to her for guidance in terms of appearance as Helen remained a fashionista until the end of her life, thanks to the styling of her younger sister, Janice.When hurricane Katrina decimated the Gulf Coast in 2005, Helen, Bill and Preston moved to Marble Falls, Texas, an unexpected but fortuitous move. As always, Helen made wonderful friends and became part of the community. She played a mean game of bridge and enjoyed being closer to her family.
Family reunions in Paris, Texas, were a huge joy for Helen when she got to interact with her siblings, her nieces and nephews and her cousins. She also enjoyed wonderful Thanksgivings with family and friends in Marble Falls, at the home of her nephew, Russel Buster.
A great blessing entered her life in 2017 when she met her great-grandson, Kyan James, who entertained her until her death.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Wirt and Mabel Buster; her husband, Bill Hickman; her son, Preston Hickman; her brothers, Bill Buster, Gene Buster and Jack Buster; her sister, Katherine Buster; and her nephews, Roy, Keith and Stanley Buster.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Mary Starrak and husband, Jim; her granddaughter, Bonnie Kovach and husband, Kyle, and son, KJ; her granddaughter, Jayme Starrak; her beloved sisters, Janice Winford and husband, Roy, and Linda Reynolds and partner, Bob Seale; her aunt, Sudie Warsham; her cousins, Jack and Malcolm Cleere; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, all of whom she treasured.
As previously mentioned, Helen also treasured many friends and loved her church family at St Andrews Presbyterian, in Marble Falls.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of this wonderful lady on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m., at St. Andrews, in Marble Falls.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Andrews Presbyterian or the Crisis Center in Marble Falls.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 512-263-1511.
