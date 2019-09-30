Stanley Morris Parsons of Paris, Texas, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, at 88 years of age. He was born in Belk, Texas, on June 6, 1931 to Samuel and Ethel (Perkins) Parsons.
Stanley was a farmer and rancher, a longtime member of the Roan Oak Masonic Lodge at Garretts Bluff and a member of the College Street Church of Christ.
He is survived by his son, Steven Mark Parsons of Paris, Texas, and nephew Eldon Foster and his wife, Rebecca, of Arthur City, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary Rodgers Parsons; brother, Arlie Foster; and sisters, Jewel Foster and Katherine Clinkscales.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the West Post Oak Cemetery under the direction of Roden Pryor Funeral Directors.
An on-line guest registry is available at Rodenpryor.com.
