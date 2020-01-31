Fire and rescue

JAN. 30 to JAN. 31
First Responder-Paris
11:15 to 11:26 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
11:32 to 11:40 a.m., 2300 Jackson St.
11:46 to 11:58 a.m., 1332 Maple Ave.
9:24 to 9:30 p.m., 2250 Graham St.
12:06 to 12:27 a.m., 1164 Tudor St.
12:21 to 12:52 a.m., 750 Bonham St.
12:39 to 1 a.m., 241 Stillhouse Road.
4:45 to 5:03 a.m., 705 E. Sherman St.
Public Servce
1:33 to 1:50 p.m., 1725 Neathery St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.