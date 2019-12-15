Paris ISD trustees on Monday are set to consider an agreement with Chisum and Prairiland ISDs for the operation of the seamless summer option of the 2020 summer feeding program.
Paris and Prairiland ISDs have offered the program for several years, with Paris Superintendent Paul Jones having said it’s a way to reach more hungry students during the summer.
Also on Monday’s agenda for consideration are a contract for construction projects at Crockett Intermediate and Paris Junior High; a resolution between the school district and Lamar County Appraisal District; the first reading for a policy update affecting several school policies; and recognition of accomplishments in UIL Academics, volleyball and cross country.
Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.
