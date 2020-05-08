James Ellis Parsons, 84, of Powderly, died at 5:10 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at West Post Oak Cemetery with military and Masonic Rites. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the cremation arrangements.
James was born on Oct. 24, 1935, in Forest Chapel, to James Lonnie and Imogene Campbell Parsons.
He graduated from Chicota schools and East Texas State University. Mr. Parsons was retired after 21 years as a Senior Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force, serving during both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was a 33rd degree Mason active in the Roanoke Lodge. James married Darlene Watkins on Feb. 11, 2000, in Hugo, Oklahoma.
James was active and held many offices in many Masonic bodies including, Knight Masons, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Hella Shrine, York Rite College, Eastern Star, multiple Blue Lodges, Chapter Council and Commandery, and Hella Black Horse.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Darlene Parsons, of Powderly; four sons, James Clarence Parsons and wife, Solange, of New Braunfels, Brian David Parsons and wife, L’Cena of Trenton, Texas, Shane Oats and wife, Melinda, of Clardy and Chad Oats, of Campbell, Texas; eleven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital, 2222 Welborn Street, Dallas, TX 75219.
Online condolences may be made to the Parsons family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.