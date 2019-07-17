Wonderful Wednesday morning, Red River Valley!
If you're thinking 'it sure was hot yesterday," then strap on your neck fan because there's another hot day forecast. The heat advisory for Lamar, Fannin and Delta counties remains in effect until 7 p.m. A heat advisory has been issued for Red River County, in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a heat advisory for Choctaw County will be in effect today from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
That's because we've got a forecast high of about 94 degrees under beautifully sunny skies, but those south winds bringing Gulf moisture here will keep it humid. That combination makes for some dangerous heat, and we're likely to see the heat index approaching 105 degrees because of it. Expect those winds from the south at about 10 to 15 mph with possible 20 mph gusts.
Thursday should look a lot like Wednesday weather-wise, although the heat index is likely to drop to about 101 - still hot, but not enough to warrant more heat advisories.
As we said yesterday, please, remember to stay cool and stay hydrated. Check on elderly family members and neighbors, and check on pets, too. Make sure they have enough water and plenty of shade. Reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or later in the evening.
Make today your best - and coolest - Wednesday!
