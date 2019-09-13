DETROIT — Detroit High School sophomore Cole Carpenter has spent his whole life surrounded by ranching. That experience recently paid off when he earned the All-Around Cowboy title and saddle at the Southeast Oklahoma Series FFA Rodeo.
“Cole was practically born with a rope in his hand,” mother Penni Carpenter said with a laugh. “As far back as I can remember, he was always playing with cowboy toys, helping on the family ranch, you name it; he’s loved this stuff his whole life.”
Cole can be found practicing his roping nearly everyday, Penni said. And when he’s not doing that, he’s often training horses or doing other ranching work. Sometimes he even hosts his own roping events, whether at the family ranch or at one of the local rodeo venues.
The Southeast Oklahoma Series is a series of three separate rodeos, taking place in Hugo, Boswell and Soper, respectively. At the final rodeo in Soper, the overall cowboy title was given to the competitor with the highest combined point total over the course of the three events.
At each rodeo, Cole competed in chute dogging, team roping and tie-down calf roping, and did well at each, his mother said.
Despite his strong performances, Penni said it was a close competition, and so they were still pleasantly surprised to hear his name called for the overall award.
“It was a close competition and there were a lot of strong competitors, so we didn’t know he would win, but we knew he had a shot at it,” she said. “We were extremely excited. He works really hard at it every day, so to see it pay off like that is special.”
Northeast Texas, and Detroit FFA in particular, is home to several talented ranchers, and Penni said that high level of competition pushes Cole to do his best.
“You know in the Bible when it says, ‘Iron sharpens iron’? It’s true,” Penni said. “He loves the competition. He’s also a great team player, though, and he loves seeing his friends and classmates do well too.”
This isn’t Cole’s first time taking top prize at an event — at the 2019 FFA State Convention in Fort Worth, he earned the top placing in calf roping. His accomplishments were recognized by his peers, and Detroit FFA coach Tracy Denny said he was recently chosen as Detroit FFA’s September Ag Student and FFA Member of the Month by the other Detroit FFA members.
Cole takes part in rodeo events almost every week, but the next prominent competition he’ll be participating in is the US Finals in Oklahoma City in late October, Penni said.
“Cole Carpenter is an amazing young man,” Denny said. He is considerate, hardworking, and completely dedicated to his goals in life… He does not run from work and will be the first one there and the last one to leave at events that we have for FFA.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.