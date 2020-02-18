Candidate filing is over, and now campaigning can start for nonpartisan elections in Northeast Texas.
Clarksville ISD board member Robert Beaty has signed up for reelection, but the other spot, for a write-in candidate, has not had anyone step up.
North Lamar ISD has Sheila Daughtrey and Stephen “Red” Holmes up for reelection, and it is looking at three separate proposals for a bond election, totaling $49 million. The package comes with a tax increase of 20.39 cents for a total tax rate of $1.1739 per $100 of property value.
Proposition 1, for $29,980,000, is to build a PK-3 grade campus on 35-acres north of the high school on property owned by the district, make improvements to Parker Elementary School, adapt Everett Elementary as a fourth- and fifth-grade campus, and demolish both Higgins Elementary and Bailey Intermediate schools.
Proposition 2, for $1.2 million, is to purchase 10 buses to replenish the fleet.
Proposition 3, for $17.735 million, goes toward improvements at Stone Junior High and North Lamar High School, additions to the high school band hall and district-wide technology improvements, athletic improvements call for a resurfaced track along with field improvements and synthetic turf for the football field, baseball stadium and softball stadium as well as indoor athletic facility improvements.
Both incumbents have signed up for reelection, along with challengers Chad Bird, Jack Hoskins Jr. and Clint Spencer.
In Paris ISD, trustees Becky Norment, Clifton Fendley and Danny Hooten are up for reelection. All three have signed up to run, and Hooten has competition for Place 4 from Mihir “Mark” Pankaj, who previously held the position.
At Prairiland ISD, for place 2, incumbent John Dunagan has signed up, along with Marion Hamill and Amanda Berry. For Place 3, candidates are David Basinger, Paige Jordan and Tracy Ervin.
Because of the consolidation with Roxton ISD and multi-million dollar school bonds the district is using to expand and update the campuses, there will be no school board election at Chisum ISD this year. Per the Roxton consolidation agreement, no board member will be up for re-election until 2022. At that time, Travis Ball and Matt Patterson’s position will be on the ballot.
At Honey Grove ISD, Caleb Tindel and Joey Rickman are up for reelection. No response was received on candidates before deadline.
At Detroit ISD, Jinny Minter, Cheri Eldridge and Michael Davis are up for reelection. On the ballot will be Shane Henderson, Clint Johnson, Eldridge, Jessie Smith, Minter and Lance LeJeune.
At Cooper ISD, both the president and vice president’s position will be on the ballot, held now by Thomas Darden and Blake Randall, respectively. Darden signed up for reelection, and also on the ballot will be Jennifer Speulda, Jason Choate and Kris Crews.
At Rivercrest ISD, up for reelection are David Grider and Craig Eudy, for places 3 and 6, respectively. Both have signed up to run, and Eudy has a challenger in Charles Hines.
In the City of Detroit, besides councilors Lori Melton, Terri Shelby and Brandon Brown up for reelection, the city is putting up a referendum to raise the sales tax rate from 7.75% to 8.25%, to be on par with other area cities.
“It’s the same amount they would spend if they went to Blossom, Paris or Clarksville,” city secretary Tammy Nix said.
The extra half percent would be split among the street maintenance budget and parks and recreation for possible new playground equipment and as funds for incentives for businesses moving to Detroit, Nix said. The city is trying to start an economic development corporation to help direct city growth. All three incumbents have signed up for reelection with no challengers.
In Reno, City Council incumbents Joey McCarthy, Patricia Wood and Brandon Thomas have filed for reelection.
For the Paris City Council, Renae Stone signed up reelection for district 1; Clayton Pilgrim for reelection to district 6; and Benny Plata for district 3, to replace Bill Trenadao, who resigned for health reasons. Reginald Hughes, brother of Councilor Derrick Hughes, has signed up for his brother’s place in District 2, and he has competition from Ed Darnell.
On the Clarksville City Council, James Ellis, Patrice Smith, Charlie Malone and Mayor Ann Rushing have all signed up for reelection. For Ward 4, Heath Humphrey did not sign up, but Gary Gray has filed for the position.
In Deport, two council members and the mayor are up for reelection. Marilyn Glover and Robert Bailey’s spots and Mayor John Mark Francis are on the ballot. By deadline, no response was given for Deport’s election.
Donna Thomason, Willie “Bear” Wilkins and Mayor Pro Tem David Phillips are up for reelection on the Cooper City Council. Wilkins has chosen to not seek reelection, though Phillips and Thomason have signed up. Also on the ballot are Diane Stegall, Elmo Robinson, Chris Duvall and Jim Batchelor.
In Roxton, they have three council positions up for reelection, all for two years: Cody Jones, Tim Walsworth and Shirley Cooper. All three have filed for reelection, and newcomer Dan Lake has thrown his name into the mix.
The Honey Grove City Council ballot will feature Claude Caffee, Terry Paul Cunningham, Brian Owen and Joey Rickman Jr.
In Blossom, on the ballot are two one-year unexpired terms with two candidates, Roger Daugherty Jr, and Charlotte Burge; and two two-year terms with incumbent Larry Bridges, Randell Bridges, Tommy Ramsey, and incumbent Bradley Sessums. There were no candidates for mayor, who will be appointed by City Council after the election, according to city secretary Stacy Prestige.
The election will take place the first Saturday of May.
Mary Madewell and Macon Atkinson contributed to this story.
