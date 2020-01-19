Now that Lamar County has become a “sanctuary” for constitutional amendments, I propose several more. (You must admit it is only fair for our county commissioners to adopt these proposals so they won’t be guilty of favoring or promoting the Second Amendment over other amendments.)
My Proposal Number One:
Whereas Lamar County, Texas, seeks to protect the First Amendment rights of all of its citizens, hereby let it be known that this county will be supportive of the active religious freedom of Muslims, Jews, Native Americans, Hindus, Sikhs, Atheists, Wiccans and all people who seek to exercise their constitutional rights of worship, prayer, dress and speech.
Here’s another proposal supporting another amendment that needs our protection:
Whereas Lamar County, Texas, seeks to protect the Fourteenth Amendment rights of all its citizens, hereby let it be known that this county will be supportive of the “privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States,” i.e. “persons born or naturalized in the United States.” This county will be supportive of so-called “anchor babies” and will protect their rights to education and health care as well as their right to be raised within the safety and security of their birth families.
Furthermore let it be known that this county shall not “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.” Lamar County shall support all persons — citizen or not, documented or not — and will never “deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
And one more:
Whereas Lamar County, Texas, seeks to protect the Fifteenth Amendment rights of all its citizens, hereby let it be known that this county will be supportive of the right of all citizens to vote in fair and free elections. If any group or political party seeks to “deny or abridge” this right “on account of race or color” (or political views) by means of gerrymandering, voter suppression, disfranchisement or disinformation, Lamar County, Texas, will muster all its legal resources to support every citizen’s right to vote in order to uphold the Constitutions of the State of Texas and the United States of America.
Here you go, Lamar County Commissioners. If you are going to support constitutional rights in Lamar County, then make it clearly known that you are passionately committed to protect ALL our freedoms.
Charlotte Coyle is a retired minister who lives in Paris. She blogs about intersections of faith, politics and culture at her website: CharlotteVaughanCoyle.com.
