OCT. 15 to OCT. 16
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
4:04 to 4:23 p.m., 2206 Culbertson St.
8:56 to 9: 02 p.m., 824 W. Houston St.
11:15 to 11:37 p.m., 409 E. Provine St.
Vehicle Fire
6:05 to 6:25 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive.
Grass/Brush Fire
2:44 to 3:43 p.m., 3700 FR 195.
First Responder-Paris
9:10 to 9:28 a.m., 960 29th St. SE.
9:32 to 9:47 a.m., 1447 W. Austin St.
10:01 to 10:40 a.m., 2126 Cedar St.
12:06 to 12:26 p.m., 750 N. Collegiate Drive.
12:34 to 12:49 p.m., 3010 NE Loop 286.
1 to 1:13 p.m., 3550 NE Loop 286.
1:18 to 1:29 p.m., 1125 Martin Luther King Drive.
1:22 to 1:36 p.m., 510 Bonham St.
6:22 to 6:28 p.m., 60 W. Washington St.
7:50 to 8:10 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
9:01 to 9:15 p.m., 1825 W. Kaufman St.
3:42 to 4:04 a.m., 520 26th St. SE.
5:03 to 5:16 a.m., 1151 15thSt. NW.
Public Service
7:56 to 8:14 p.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.