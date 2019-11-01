Josephine Mae Myers Smith, of Brookston, Texas, formerly, of Detroit and Bagwell, Texas, passed into Jesus’ arms on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Josie was born on Feb. 1, 1948, in Clarksville, Texas to J.D. and Fannie Marie Glass Myers. She married Jerry Von Smith on Sept. 21, 1968, in Detroit, Texas.
She worked as a cosmetologist and pharmacy aide for almost 40 years at Hilley’s, Palace, Eckerds and retired from CVS. She graduated from Detroit High School as salutatorian in 1966. She was of the Baptist faith.
Josie was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse on Aug. 21, 2008; a son, Robert Shawn; two brothers, John Myers and Don Miller.
She is survived by partner, Jack Colteryhan, of Brookston; son, Jeffery (Christy) Smith, of Bogata; granddaughters, Shawna Smith and James, of Paris, Brooklyn Smith, of Bogata; grandsons, Tyler Smith, of Detroit and Colton Smith, of Bogata; great-grandchildren, Donavon Moore, Na’Layah Moore, Star Castro, Khloe Smith, James and Kingston Epperson; brother, Sam Myers, of Tennessee Colony; sisters, Mary Smith, of Detroit, Jacquita (Dale) Smith, of Sanger and Velma (Don) Smith, of Bagwell; plus many nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel on Nov. 2, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., conducted by Mark Richey and Bro. Doug Higdon. Burial will follow at Bluff Cemetery in Red River County. Visitation is set for one hour prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Pallbearers are Eddie Chesshire, Warren Chesshire, Sammy Chesshire, Vincent Smith, James Epperson and Michael Chesshire. Honorary pallbearers are Sheradon Carter, John Allen Myers, and Aaron Myers. A meal will be served after the graveside service at First Baptist Church in Detroit.
Online condolences may be made to the Smith family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
