SEP. 4 to SEP. 7
Paris Police Department
Royce Kantriel Waller, 46: Motion to revoke/theft of property. $100 to $750.
Michael Allen Stillwell, 53: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated.
David Ross Brooks, 49: Criminal trespass.
Codi Danielle Corprew, 27: Bond surrender/motion to revoke-assault causing bodily injury.
Emmit DeWayne Holt, 66: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
Kenneth Wayne Williams, 36: Criminal trespass.
Bradley Floyd Caviness, 51: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, 28 to 200 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 28 grams, Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams (two counts), possession of a dangerous drug.
Cody Alexander Fisher, 18: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1A, 80 to 4,000 AU, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, 4 to 400 grams, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 3/4, less than 28 grams.
Markeith Dontrelle Perkins, 27: Failure to appear/evading arrest/detention with previous convictions, failure to appear/possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds in a drug free zone )2 counts), judgment nisi/criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500.
Jeffery Lee Downing, 35: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Kevin Wilson Westbrook, 42: Criminal nonsupport.
Montray Danon Norris Sr., 26: Motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Dana Samwell Carmichael, 38: Forgery of government/national institution/money/security, county court commit/criminal trespass, county court commit/theft of property, $100 to $750.
David Victor Pena Reyes, 37: Bond surrender/Violation of bond/protective order.
Kerry James Francis, 57: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15.
Jason Randall Davis, 31: County court commit/motion to revoke/duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping.
Chelsee Sharee Doan, 24: Aggravated Assault date/family/household member with a weapon.
Aaron Wayne Pool, 23: Motion to adjudicate guilt/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Robin Michelle Shetters, 34: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Robert William West, 37: Motion to revoke/abandon/endanger a child/criminal neglect, motion to revoke/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams in a drug free zone, repeat offender.
Cody Gene Berry, 40: Bond surrender/criminal trespass of a habitat/superfund/infrastructure, bond surrender/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, repeat offender.
Charles Cody Langley, 35: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
Emily Tagen Sharrock, 24: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Roy James Marshall, 43: injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury.
Jayden Cmone Baty, 23: County court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury/family violence, county court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Charles Norman Bailey, 60: Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Reno Police Department
Christina Janet Godinez, 24: No driver’s license (when unlicensed), no liability insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.