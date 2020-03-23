Mildred Irene Richardson Nash was born on Sept. 9, 1926, in Red River County, Texas. She passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 93. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery for immediate family only. The Rev. Tim Marks, of Calvary United Methodist Church, is to officiate.
Mildred was the fifth child born to Rosa L. Preston and George Sherman Richardson. Eight children completed the family, although one younger sister died in infancy. The Richardson family all pitched in to make their dairy farm succeed. Mildred had many stories of the milkings she did twice a day and keeping one dairy cow in particular from always stepping on her foot. Her hard-working family always found ways to survive the depression years including stints in west Texas during cotton-picking seasons.
After attending Midway schools (later Delmar ISD), she married Marvin Paul Nash on Sept. 18, 1943, as he prepared to enlist in the Army to fight in WWII. During those trying times, her sister, Joyce, and son moved in with Mildred and her young son until their husbands returned from the war. Mildred and Paul made their home in Paris, Texas, and were married for 57 years until his passing in 2001. Her most important role in life was that of a loving homemaker to her three sons, Gary, Glen, and Keith. Once they were older, she began sewing for Nahas of Texas and then on to Hollywood Vassarette. Mildred eventually moved her career to a position at the Social Security Office, where she remained until her retirement.
One of Mildred’s great loves was Calvary United Methodist Church in Paris, Texas, where she was an active member. You could find her most Sundays in her regular pew. During her retirement years, she enjoyed volunteering and spent many hours in the Calvary office with her good friend, Jean Thurman.
She is preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Johnnie M. Richardson; husband, Paul Nash; son, Glen Nash; grandson, Stephen Nash; three sisters, Faye Richardson, Joyce Humphries and Daisy Gray; and three brothers, Lonnie, Gene and Ray Richardson.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Nash and wife, Becky, and Keith Nash and wife, Rachelle, of Paris, Texas; two grandchildren, Stacey Nash England and husband, Guy, of Paris, Texas, and Zachary Nash of Dallas, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Harrison and Reid England of Paris, Texas, and Lauren Nash of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by her brother, Willie Richardson and wife, Myra, of Forney, Texas; sister-in-law, Mary Richardson of Kermit, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Paris or Calvary United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made to the Nash family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
