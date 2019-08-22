Fire and Rescue

AUG. 21 to AUG. 22
Grass/Brush Fire
5:44 to 6:08 p.m., 2466 FR 137.
First Responder-Paris
6:45 to 7:12 a.m., 3430 Robin Road.
10:47 to 10:52 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
10:50 to 11:11 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
3:12 to 3:45 p.m., 2466 FR 137.
6:24 to 6:36 p.m., 1045 34th St. SE.
6:54 to 7:16 p.m., 917 5th St. SE.
10:27 to 10:42 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
3:37 to 4:11 a.m., 1361 E. Price St.
4:10 to 4:27 a.m., 2610 N. Main St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
6:59 to 7:41 a.m., 35 S. Plaza.
Public Service
8:48 to 9:01 p.m., 1120 N. Collegiate Drive.
3:46 to 4:01 a.m., 4025 Sage Trail Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.