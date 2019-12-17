Paris police responding to a home burglary in the 1600 block of Maple St at 1:29 a.m. today arrested the complainant’s wife, Melissa Jean Thornburgh, who officers found inside the home. Police said she told them she destroyed property because she was angry.
Thornburgh told officers she used methamphetamine earlier in the day, police said, and officers found suspected meth inside her purse. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance of less than 1 gram.
Thornburgh was taken to the Lamar County Jail, where she remained this morning without a set bond, according to online records.
Paris man charged with felony DWI
Paris police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 1500 block of NE Loop 286 at 8:36 p.m. Monday after it was reported that a pick-up was traveling all over the road and had struck two guard rails, a stop sign and a vehicle.
Officers arrested 61-year-old David Clifford Pitcock of Paris at the scene.
Pitcock was found to have two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated – 3rd or more, so this arrest was enhanced to a felony. Pitcock was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. No one was injured in the collisions.
Pitcock remained in the county jail this morning without a set bond, online records show.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 69 calls for service and arrested three people Monday.
