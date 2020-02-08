The Winterguard competition season started strong for the North Lamar High School Colorguard. On Jan. 18, the squad competed in Frisco to earn second place following 5A Wakeland High School who placed first. The following week, North Lamar earned first place in Arlington.
“These students have been putting a lot of hours of hard work into their show since December and it’s been paying off,” Colorguard instructor Cristian Gomez said. “The judges’ comments about the show have been positive. I am excited to see their growth as the season progresses.”
This year’s show is titled “The Pale Blue Dot.” Music includes a rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, a cover of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World sung by Phil Wickham and excerpts from Carl Sagan’s The Pale Blue Dot.
The North Lamar Colorguard is competing locally in the North Texas Colorguard Association and nationally at the Winterguard International Dallas Regional, WGI Tulsa Regional and WGI Southwestern Power Regional. Their season will culminate at the 2020 WGI World Championships in Dayton, Ohio, in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.