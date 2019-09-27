Paris police made contact with Brendon Flowers in the 3000 block of NE Loop 286. Flowers was found to have outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and this department.
Flowers was placed under arrest and taken to city jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 115 calls for service and arrested four people Thursday.
