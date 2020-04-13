Elizabeth Brannen, special education teacher at Paris High School, is one of the 30 recipients for this year’s Texas Retired Teachers Foundation Classroom Assistance Grant.
The foundation recently announced this year's Beginning Teacher Scholarship and Classroom Assistance Grant recipients. Beginning Teacher Scholarships provide funds to recent college graduates who will begin teaching for the first time in the fall of 2020. The Classroom Assistance Grants help support current teachers who need additional finances for classroom projects.
Each recipient will receive $500 to help them improve the learning environment for students with their classroom projects, learning platforms, software and much more.
Brannen plans on using the money to create a sensory room for her students with Autism Spectrum Disorder. For example, she will purchase sensory balls, timers, visual supports, social narrative posters, and an interactive light wall. This project will help her students learn how to interact with their environment and with other people.
