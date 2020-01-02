Mary Jane Stailey, 90, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Brookston.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in the Fry-Gibbs Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Ben Aguirre officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, with Jesse Shipman, Cody Stephens, Tom “Boccie” Knox, Kelly Young, Justin Stailey and Matt Kenline serving as pallbearers.
Mrs. Stailey was born on Oct. 27, 1929, in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, the daughter of George and Kathryn Weaver Rudisill.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Clark Stailey Jr., whom she married on Jan. 4, 1953; parents, George and Kathryn Rudisill; and a brother, John Rudisill.
Mrs. Stailey is survived by a son, Clark Stailey and wife, Kim, of Blossom, Texas; daughters, Vicki Young and husband, Kelly, of Argyle, Texas and Kim Knox and husband, Boccie, of Brookston, Texas.; grandchildren, Megan Kenline and husband, Matt, of Lewisville, Texas, Katelyn Young, of Euless, Texas, Justin Stailey and wife, Sarah, of Atlanta, Texas and Kris Knox, of Denton, Texas; great-grandchildren, Kolton Byrd, Max, Mavrick and Molly Kenline, Jayse and Kyrsten Stailey, Ivy and Lily Knox; and a host of friends.
