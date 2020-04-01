Billie Jo Grant, age 92, of Avery, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Avery.
Billie was born on Nov. 24, 1927, in Winfield, to Bill and Ethel Garretson Crooks.
Billie was a resident of Avery and a faithful member of Avery Missionary Baptist Church. She was an active member in the choir and nursery.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Wilson Grant, of 58 years; and her sister, MaryLou Metts.
There will be an open visitation at Avery Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. We recommend people not to gather in large groups during this time. Private funeral services are set for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Avery Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Roddy Jackson officiating. Private graveside services will follow in Avery Cemetery under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include her son, Tim Grant and wife, Lynda, of Longview; her daughter, Marsha Deaton and husband, Tilmon, of Avery; four grandchildren, Jennifer Gibson and husband, Shawn, of Karnack, Brad Deaton and wife, Heather, of Texarkana, Jill Estes and husband, Tommy, of Round Rock and Jessica Hooks and husband, Brandon, of Longview; nine great-grandchildren, Grant Burris, Erin Burris, Ian Burris, Aaron Estes, Emily Rose Estes, Elisha Estes, Madilyn Hooks, Noah Hooks and Eli Hooks; her brother-in-law, James Metts, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; two sisters-in-law, Irvelyn Hardman of Avery and Ernestine Cregg of Burleson; her special friend and caregiver, Mary Ross; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to Avery Missionary Baptist Church, designated to Romanian Mission Work at P.O. Box 41, Avery TX 75554.
Online condolences may be made to the Grant family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
