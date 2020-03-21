Brad Bridgers has started an errand service for Paris residents, and his church members at Lifeline Worship Center have volunteered to help him in the endeavor.
“As a Christian, I wanted to reach out and help others. I called upon my church, and they all agreed to help out, anyway they can,” Bridgers said.
As of Friday, two people had requested services.
“That’s kind of expected because people didn’t really want the help before. Now that people are getting more scared, with the virus moving closer to home, it might pick up,” Bridgers said.
The service is available for anyone who needs it.
“I know there are plenty of parents who are scared and don’t want to risk their children getting exposed,” he said.
Due to the church being run on public funds, there isn’t money to help in financial situations. However, anything else the church can do to help, it will do, Bridgers said.
“We don’t want anyone to get exposed. We, ourselves, are taking precautions and being very clean. We want to limit the spread of this virus as much as we can,” he said.
Bridgers and Lifeline plan on continuing this service for as long as possible during this time of self-quarantine. To request service, call Bridgers at 903-249-5211.
