Betty Ruth Watts, 87, of Arlington, Texas, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her home.
A graveside service is set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Springhill Cemetery, with Bro. David Johnson officiating. No formal visitation hour will be observed. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Betty Ruth Johnson was born on Oct. 21, 1932, in Lamar County, Texas, to Lawrence T. and Ruth Mae Woodward Johnson.
She graduated from high school and attended Paris Junior College prior to moving to Dallas, Texas and began working at LTV where she met her future husband Edwin Andrew Watts. They were married in Paris, Texas on April 10, 1953.
During the 1960’s and 1970’s, she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She loved teaching the younger children. Betty was also active in other church activities such as Ladies Bible Class. Mrs. Watts was a member of the PTA and helped in many other ways at the school her children attended. She was a very good seamstress and loved to sew clothes and toys and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed nature and watching birds, especially watching baby birds learn to fly. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Survivors include her two children, Edwin Andrew Watts Jr. and wife, Susan Mengel-Watts and Nancy Ruth Watts. She is also survived by three siblings, Joyce Oliver, Virginia Littrell and David Johnson and wife, Jan.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and both parents.
