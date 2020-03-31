COOPER — The Delta County Fair, originally scheduled for April 18, is now postponed until further notice as federal and state officials extend declarations asking for people not to gather in groups larger than 10 as the coronavirus continues to spread.
The Delta County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on the fair’s Facebook event’s page. No potential date has been set.
