Delta County Fair

The Delta County Fair, originally scheduled for April 18, is now postponed until further notice.

 Facebook Photo

COOPER — The Delta County Fair, originally scheduled for April 18, is now postponed until further notice as federal and state officials extend declarations asking for people not to gather in groups larger than 10 as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The Delta County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on the fair’s Facebook event’s page. No potential date has been set.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.