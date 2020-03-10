Plans are in the works for a community garden sponsored by CitySquareParis, the City of Paris and the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Office. An interest meeting is planned at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Oak Park Methodist City Square, 2515 Bonham St.
“Supplies are going to be furnished, but we need the commitment of at least five individuals or organizations who will commit to maintain gardens throughout the growing season,” AgriLife Extension Agent Laura Graves said. “Gardening plots are to be located alongside Oak Park Methodist Church and CitySquare,”
“Depending on the interest shown, we plan to have individual families work their own garden and then harvest those gardens for their own use,” Graves said. “Or, an organization could have a garden and distribute the produce to those in need.”
A Texas A&M Agrilife project, the Growing and Nourishing Healthy Communities Gardening program is funded by the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with a mission to increase the availability of healthy foods for those in need through the use of community gardens to help.
In addition to planting and maintaining a garden, participants complete a six-part series of educational classes to increase their gardening skills. A schedule of classes will be available at the Wednesday meeting, Graves said.
For further information, or to sign up, call 903-784-9266.
