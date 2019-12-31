The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid of Load Trail Trailers in Sumner on Aug. 28, 2018, earned national attention for being the largest single-site workforce operation in 10 years — by one agent’s account.
ICE agents stormed onto Load Trail property with guns drawn and support via helicopter, separating the manufacturer’s workforce into two factions: those who could prove U.S. citizenship and those who couldn’t. When the dust settled, more than 150 Load Trail employees were taken into custody for fingerprinting and to begin the process of removal from the United States.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” then Load Trail employee Noe Leija said as he waited nearby that morning to see who else might be released. “They took one of my uncles, too. It’s upsetting.
“I don’t know who works there now. It’s like half the workers aren’t working here anymore. They want to go home to their children, and next thing you know, you’re deported.”
Among the arrested were 147 men and 12 women, according to ICE. Of them, 145 are from Mexico, six from Honduras, two from Guatemala and one from El Salvador. By the next day, several charitable organizations set up shop in Iglesia Evangelica Filadelfia to offer help, both legal and financial.
“As long as they need us to, we will be here,” said Dalila Reynosa with the Tyler branch of Justice For Our Neighbors. “We’re working on a GoFundMe page to help with the cost.”
Reynosa said there were at least four organizations offering help, including League of United Latin American Citizens, Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services and Occupy ICE. Attorneys also were there to offer free services.
By early October, all but a handful of those taken into custody had been released, said an attorney familiar with the cases. Most bonded out and despite notifications to appear in court, with some told to come on a Sunday when court is not in session, it could take years before those who were arrested see a judge.
Felix Villalobos, the managing attorney for the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services in Dallas, said his organization was in Paris for a week after the ICE raid and hosted 200 consultations. The day after the raid, families got calls about bonding out their loved ones, for as much as $5,000, and as time went on, the price went up to $7,500, he said. Then, for some of his office’s clients, the bonds were canceled so they couldn’t bond out at all.
Villalobos criticized the raid, saying there was no plan in place for those affected.
“It really affected the families quite a lot,” he said. “In one case, a child was home for a couple of days entirely on his own.”
Lawyer Gene Besen said for the employees who asked for such help, the company paid for legal aid and took paycheck deductions in 2014 and 2015. Besen also said Load Trail helped provide assistance for families affected by the raid.
“Management is working on establishing a fund, but has not completed that work yet. There has been a lot to do,” he said.
Load Trail CEO Kevin Hiebert denied reports his company hired and exploited undocumented workers, saying the business has endeavored “to abide by all applicable employee laws.” Company attorney Jim McGrath said Load Trail intends to fully cooperate with federal agencies as the investigation unfolds.
Load Trail remains open for business. The company is still advertising its need for more workers.
Honorable mentions for 2019
News stories and features in The Paris News this year ran the gamut from reporting about local celebrities to the regular folks in every corner of the Red River Valley, from good happenings to bad and from reader requests to beat reporting.
Not every story can make it into the top 10 of the year, which have run two a day since Thursday and conclude in today’s edition. That leaves us with a surplus of runners up. Here are some of the stories that were among the most read or that had the most impact for the year.
Father’s fatal shooting: Claude Edward Siddle Jr., a Lamar County accused in the June 22 shooting death of his daughter, Penny Siddle, was sentenced in late October to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charge.
“The defendant shot his daughter, Penny Siddle, in the chest with a shotgun because she wanted to use the car to drive to Dallas,” Assistant District Attorney Benjamin I. Kaminar said. “The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers responded to the scene immediately and were able to quickly secure a confession from the defendant.”
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a gunshot death in the 600 block of FM 1506 at 7:20 p.m. June 22. Justice of the Peace James Mazy, who was called to the scene shortly before 10 p.m., confirmed that Penny Siddle, 51, died that evening from a single gunshot wound.
Mother, daughter battle cancer: A year ago, Shirley Harris and her 25-year-old daughter, Christine, were living the good life; both had jobs and an active social life. By early September, the mother and daughter were fighting for their lives — Christine with brain cancer and Shirley with stage four lymphoma.
Family and friends planned a fundraiser to help with medical bills for Shirley on Oct. 26 at Love Civic Center Pavilion, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive in Paris. An event in March for her daughter, after Christine learned she had less than a year to live, raised enough money for her final expenses.
Although facing life’s most challenging battle, the mother and daughter continued to lift one another in spirit and to encourage one another to continue the fight.
Ward’s Restaurant closes after fire: Quick action by Ward’s Restaurant staff helped to get customers and employees to safety Aug. 13 without injury during a fire investigated by the city fire marshal.
Firefighters at the scene said they responded to the call that the Clarksville Street business was on fire around 6:30 a.m., and they found flames coming out of the diner’s roof. Staff and guests had evacuated the building and watched from a nearby parking lot as firefighters put out the flames.
Two Ward’s employees, who both declined to be identified, said the deep fryer caught fire and the fire quickly became out of control.
In October, the restaurant’s owners announced it would not reopen in that location.
After a fire in August forced Ward’s Restaurant to shut its doors, the diner will not be reopening — at least at that location. Ken and Kathy Ward originally thought the closure was temporary, but they learned in September from the property owners that the restaurant would not be reopening, said Karla Renfrow, daughter of the owners.
After hearing the news, Renfrow tried to convince the property’s owners, real estate company Harrison, Walker & Harper, to reopen by starting an online petition. But after garnering more than 300 signatures, the family was told the restaurant still would not reopen.
Paris coach reunited with long lost ring: A long kept secret came to light after a social media post April 15 made fast work of reuniting the owner of a 1989 Chisum High School class ring lost 25 years ago.
Chisum ISD made a Facebook post at 8:42 p.m. with a message the district received from a woman 400 miles away. The post included a photo of a light blue birthstone class ring with the name Cherie on the side, and the post gained 97 shares almost immediately.
“About 9 o’clock I received an email from a person I don’t even know asking me if the ring could be mine,” Paris High School girls track coach Cherie Washington Jones said. “I couldn’t really tell, but then I checked the photo on Facebook and it was my ring.”
A basketball player at East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University-Commerce in 1993, Jones said she misplaced the ring somewhere on campus.
“Can you believe after 25 years?” Jones said. “I stopped looking for it a long time ago, but I have not stopped thinking about it, especially when my students start talking about class rings.”
