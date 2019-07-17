Fire and rescue

JULY 16 to JULY 17
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
8:35 to 8:48 p.m., 827 S. Main St.
10:22 to 10:51 p.m., 3530 Lamar Ave.
First Responder-Paris
7:05 to 7:19 a.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
8:39 to 9:05 a.m., 660 Twin Oaks Lane.
11:06 to 11:25 a.m., 110 GWH/PHA.
11:10 to 11:35 a.m., 860 NE Loop 286.
11:29 to 11:48 a.m., 1142 Fairfax St.
1:40 to 1:51 p.m., 124 W. Cherry St.
4:03 to 4:27 p.m., 687 4th St. NW.
8:48 to 9:05 p.m., 1846 E. Booth St.
12:33 to 1:04 a.m., 125 Brown Ave.
2:13 to 2:32 a.m., 2414 Graham St.
5:54 a.m., 1120 16th St. SE.
Haz-Mat Incident
9:21 to 9:45 p.m., 1210 Lamar Ave.
