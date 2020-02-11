Dorothy Fay Haney, 86, of Longview, formerly of Petty, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Alpine House Assisted Living in Longview.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at Petty Baptist Church, with the Rev. James Barnes and the Rev. Michael King officiating. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Dorothy, the sixth child and only daughter of Lee Davis Ridley and Josie Mae Nelson Ridley, was born on Nov. 18, 1933, in a log cabin in the woods of Choctaw County, Oklahoma.
She lived a long and blessed life and strived to always help others.
She was a member of the Petty Baptist Church, where on Sept. 2, 1951, she married James Haney, and on Sept. 2, 2001, they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Following their marriage in 1951, the couple moved to Ft. Worth where Dorothy graduated from Trimble Tech High School. She then went to work for the Telco Credit Union and worked 11 years. Then the couple moved back to an old farmhouse east of Petty in 1977. Dorothy began working at the Campbell Soup Credit Union in Paris where she worked for 17 years, retiring in 1998. After retirement she became the secretary/treasurer for the Hickory Grove Cemetery Association and was the church clerk and treasurer for the Petty Baptist Church. She spent many hours doing research and working on genealogy. After some time in retirement, she went back to work part-time with the Fannin Federal Credit Union in Bonham and also served as the Post Mistress of the Petty Post Office.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, James Haney; two daughters, Pam Vaughan and husband, Tommy, of Longview and Linda Tolliver, of Lake Fork; a son, Larry Haney, of Brookston; five grandchildren, Laura McDowra, of Longview, Stephanie Bigler and husband, Michael, of Longview, Aynslee Mosely and husband, Brent, of Aubrey, Angela English, of Petty and George Haney, of Seattle, Washington; eight great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Ridley and wife, Wincie, of Terrell; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be, Anthony English, Kyle Smith, Michael Bigler, George Haney, Joe Atchley and Tommy Vaughan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Hickory Grove Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 538, Roxton, TX 75477 or Petty Baptist Church, P. O. Box 196, Petty, TX 75470.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Alpine House Assisted Living in Longview for the care given their loved one and to Heart To Heart Hospice and Mrs. Haney’s nurse, Debbie, for the attention given during her last days.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
