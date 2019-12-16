A behind-closed-doors discussion about its executive director is on the agenda when the Paris Economic Development Corp. board meets Wednesday.
The executive session is part of a regular meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in Paris City Council Chambers, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Although details of the planned discussion are not public, the board at a Nov. 13 meeting ordered an outside study to review the process executive director Michael Paris uses in disseminating information about incentives to industrial prospects.
“We are not saying there is any wrong-doing at all,” board chairman Timothy Hernandez said after the meeting. “We are just reviewing some of the policies and procedures to make sure we are in compliance with our by-laws.
“Possible approval of procedural protocols in documenting travel and card expenses along with possible approval of marketing and travel for 2020” both are regular agenda items for the Wednesday meeting.
A discussion of cash flow as it applies to organizational debt also is to take place.
Other agenda items include discussions about a strategic plan along with a workforce marketing plan to highlight hard-to-fill positions and skill attainment in Lamar County.
Paris is scheduled to give updates on the transfer of property to American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. and the progress toward a railroad spur construction agreement.
The executive director also will update directors about a request for bids for the clearing of land owned by the economic engine, scheduled for opening Dec. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.