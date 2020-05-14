PJC logos
While most sophomores at Paris Junior College have finished their online classes and applied for graduation, students in some workforce programs will return on Monday as part of a phased-in reopening process.
 
"Our faculty and students in spring semester workforce courses with hands-on labs will be allowed to return to campus to complete their courses," college President Pam Anglin said. "The only people allowed on our campuses will be identified spring semester workforce students and their faculty along with essential employees that have been on campus since our Covid-19 closure. We will begin a phased in opening process with planned full operation by the fall semester.”
 
Entrance for classes in the Applied Sciences Building is on the east side of campus from Collegiate Drive by the Hunt Center. Entrance for the Workforce Training Center will be from Clarksville Street, by Capizzis Restaurant on the north end of campus. There will be one entry into the building at both the PJC - Greenville and the PJC - Sulphur Springs Centers. 
 
All vehicles must enter and exit in these locations. At the checkpoint, those entering must answer health questions and have their temperature taken, and their name be on a list of students and employees allowed on campus. Anyone coming on campus must wear a mask and practice appropriate hand sanitizing. 
 
"This follows the governor’s guidelines for reopening Texas and the designated higher education checklist," Anglin said. 
 
June 1 marks the beginning of Summer I and Extended Terms. Academic classes for university transfer are online, and workforce programs will be hybrid — the classroom portion will start online, with students on campus later in the term to complete in-person lab work. 
 
Summer workforce programs offering classes include accounting, air conditioning and refrigeration, business management, computer aided design and 3D printing  both standard and in the jewelry program, cybersecurity, computer networking, electrician, emergency medial services,  gemology, medical records coding, mechatronics, nursing, office technology, radiology technology, surgical technology, watchmaking, and welding.
 
Students are encouraged to continue using online services if possible and may make virtual appointments with advisors. Should a problem arise that can't be solved remotely, an appointment may be made for a student to come to campus. 
 
Online registration is open for the summer and fall 2020 semesters for all PJC locations. Returning students may register online through their MyPJC account or with an advisor at counseling@parisjc.edu. New students should reach out to pjcadmissions@parisjc.edu or call 903-782-0425. Other important contacts are available at www.parisjc.edu/covid-19.

