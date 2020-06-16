Heath Department Photos-2.jpg
The Paris-Lamar County Health District, 400 W. Sherman St., offers a wide variety of public health services to the people of Lamar County

The Paris/Lamar County Health District is reporting two new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the Lamar County count to 180 confirmed cases with a total 12 deaths reported since the district began reports in March

Today's cases are a 20-year-old female and a 58-year-old male.

Of the confirmed cases, seven are travel related and 173 are community spread. As of today, 188 positives have recovered, according to health district director Gina Prestridge.

Below is a breakdown of cases by gender and age.

  • 10-19 2 male 4 female
  • 20-29- 8 male 16 females
  • 30-39- 16 males 17 females
  • 40-49 6 male 18 females
  • 50-59 12 males 13 females
  • 60-69 15 males 22 females
  • 70-79 7 males 13 females
  • 80 + 6 males 5 females

