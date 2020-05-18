Paris ISD seniors will get the chance to participate in a graduation ceremony.
Plans are to graduate seniors at 8 p.m. June 12 at Wildcat Stadium, with Travis School of Choice seniors graduating at 10 a.m., Superintendent Paul Jones told trustees Monday afternoon.
"Thank you for giving them a graduation," trustee Jenny Wilson said.
The graduations will incorporate physical distancing guidelines handed down by Gov. Greg Abbott and state education Commissioner Mike Morath. And they will be livestreamed so that family and friends who cannot attend can watch.
Jones said students will receive five tickets for family to use to attend. Anyone without a ticket won't be allowed to enter the school's parking lot during the graduation. Families will be spaced out in the stadium with at least six feet of space between them, he added.
Each graduating senior will also be given a form that is state-mandated that must be filled out. Everyone that attends graduation must have their ticket and the form filled out with them before they will be allowed into Wildcat Stadium.
Paris High School will have a graduation packet pick-up day where all tickets, forms, cap and gown, and further information containing guidelines will be distributed. The school asks that only the graduating senior come to pick-up their packet, and there may be a wait to get into the building. The packets will be distributed in the Paris High School Auxiliary gym in the back of the school on the following days for all graduating seniors:
- Students whose last name starts with A – K – Wednesday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Students whose last name starts with L – Z – Thursday, May 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
After the ceremony, graduates will be allowed to walk to the parking lot to await their families, who will be dismissed by section seating.
The rain date for both graduations is June 13, Jones said.
Because some graduates who signed up for the military may have to ship out prior to the graduation date, the school will allow them to make arrangements to pick up their diploma and have their picture taken, the superintendent said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.