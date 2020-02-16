Virginia Lee Gorley, 88, of Paris, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Heritage House of Paris.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Paris Church of God with the Rev. Doug Holt officiating.
Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Gorley, the daughter of James & Carrie Hackney, was born Aug. 10, 1931, in Quanah, Texas.
She was an active member of PrimeTime, volunteering countless hours. She had volunteered at the Paris Public Library. Virginia was a faithful member of Paris Church of God.
She was an avid collector of dolls and did doll restoration and making of doll clothing.
She was a master when it came to sewing, quilting and embroidery.
Virginia had a kind heart; she loved cats and over the years took in many cats to feed.
On May 22, 1950, she married Linnard Earl Gorley in Clovis, New Mexico. He preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 1985. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, James Ivy Green Jr.; a son, Kenneth Lee Gorley; and a daughter-in-law, Judy Kay Green.
Survivors include three children; Connie Dowel Green of Borger, Vadie Lorene Foster and husband, Wayne, of Sulphur Bluff and Marvin Earl Gorley and wife, T J, of Paris; a daughter-in-law, Del Gorley, of Paris; grandchildren, Teri Cynthia Green, Paul Linnard Dowel Green, Theressa Dionne Carrell, Weldon Wayne Foster, Roy Collin Foster and Lesley Gorley; eight great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two siblings, Shirley Jo Young and Victory Hackney; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Weldon Foster, Collin Foster, Chris Carrell, Mark Hare, Brian Edwards, and James Young. Honorary bearers will be Jaydon Carrell, Dee Edwards and Bradley D. White.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
