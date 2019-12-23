Paris police responded to the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue about a reported shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers were told Rita Allen had placed items in her purse and attempted to leave the business without paying for them, police said.
Allen was placed under arrest and taken to jail. It was found that she had prior theft convictions, which enhanced this charge to a felony.
Allen was taken to jail, but released Sunday on $2,500 bond, online records show.
Calls for service: Paris Police responded to 386 calls for service and arrested 14 people over the weekend.
