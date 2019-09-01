Mrs. Janie McCuin, of Oklahoma City, formerly, of Paris, died on Aug. 20, 2019.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Heritage Hall, 1009 W. Kaufman St. Paris, Texas. Bro. Dexter Jackson will officiate.
Mrs. Janie McCuin was born on June 25, 1917, to the late Claude and Gertrude Crook.
She married Grady McCuin on May 19, 1932. They began their family in April of 1933.
Loved ones who remain are, daughters, Maggie Hardiman, of Oklahoma City, and Betty Jackson, of Paris. Also a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, Grady McTenoff and Michael Ray McCuin; four daughters, Odessa Dinkins, Margaret McNeal, Erma Jean Carter and Darlene Hughes: three brothers; and two sisters.
